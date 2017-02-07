Queen Elizabeth Prize Honors Digital Imaging Pioneers
If you're reading this on a smartphone, odds are its camera uses digital imaging technology developed at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, in the 1990s. Eric Fossum, who led the team that created the breakthrough "camera on a chip" at JPL, is one of four winners of the world's most prestigious engineering prize, the Queen Elizabeth Prize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ECNmag.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Trojan
|32,728
|West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10)
|9 hr
|ThoughtYoudWantTo...
|356
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|12 hr
|Sickly
|31
|Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08)
|Mon
|Karelon
|303
|Kristy Asher is located at 3145 Lombardy Rd. Pa...
|Feb 5
|Kristy
|1
|Monrovia police and city battle over contract -... (Mar '08)
|Feb 3
|Monrovia citizen
|9
|Warning about Dr. Donald Hoagland (Apr '11)
|Feb 2
|a concerned mom
|13
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC