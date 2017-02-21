Pasadenans try to preserve Robinson memorial, historic architecture: Larry Wilson
Racial injustice and architectural preservation are two of the perennial pivot points of Pasadena politics, and perhaps always will be, but rarely are they twinned as an issue. But at a community gathering Sunday afternoon at a Craftsman house hard on the Arroyo Seco, I saw that when it comes to those who object to current plans for a new hotel incorporating the Julia Morgan-designed YWCA in the Civic Center, those who are passionate about African-American history and those invested in the City Beautiful movement's impeccable public planning in Pasadena have found common cause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|2 hr
|Spike
|96
|Man plucked from swollen Los Angeles River (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Broita Humanitarian
|22
|WANTED: LAPD seeks 3 men in brazen heist (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Snargaun of Lanca...
|4
|a Not My Presidenta s Daya protesters: a No ban...
|15 hr
|spytheweb
|4
|Arcadia's coyote trapping program stirs debate (Aug '10)
|16 hr
|Steve C
|50
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Tue
|WakPhartzs
|32,754
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Feb 18
|Sickly
|36
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC