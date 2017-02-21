Pasadenans try to preserve Robinson m...

Pasadenans try to preserve Robinson memorial, historic architecture: Larry Wilson

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Racial injustice and architectural preservation are two of the perennial pivot points of Pasadena politics, and perhaps always will be, but rarely are they twinned as an issue. But at a community gathering Sunday afternoon at a Craftsman house hard on the Arroyo Seco, I saw that when it comes to those who object to current plans for a new hotel incorporating the Julia Morgan-designed YWCA in the Civic Center, those who are passionate about African-American history and those invested in the City Beautiful movement's impeccable public planning in Pasadena have found common cause.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06) 2 hr Spike 96
News Man plucked from swollen Los Angeles River (Nov '10) 6 hr Broita Humanitarian 22
News WANTED: LAPD seeks 3 men in brazen heist (Nov '10) 6 hr Snargaun of Lanca... 4
News a Not My Presidenta s Daya protesters: a No ban... 15 hr spytheweb 4
News Arcadia's coyote trapping program stirs debate (Aug '10) 16 hr Steve C 50
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Tue WakPhartzs 32,754
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Feb 18 Sickly 36
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,608 • Total comments across all topics: 279,061,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC