Pasadena Symphony Presents Rachel Barton Pine And Nicholas McGegan In Musical Tour of Europe
Principal Guest Conductor Nicholas McGegan returns to lead the Pasadena Symphony at Ambassador Auditorium on Saturday March 18th with a European tour of musical masterpieces featuring Felix Mendelssohn 's Scottish Symphony, inspired by the picturesque and romantic landscapes of the north along with Schubert's Overture in the Italian Style . Virtuoso violinist Rachel Barton Pine will transport you to the exotic with Mozart's Turkish Violin Concerto No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Anne
|20,831
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|7 hr
|USA
|49
|This Wonderful And Weird 1966 Renault R8 Got Sa...
|8 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|3
|Shake-up in Planning Department raises question... (Aug '10)
|8 hr
|Elijah
|37
|Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor...
|9 hr
|USA Today
|13
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|17 hr
|ShortPhartz
|32,743
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Anita Bath
|50
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC