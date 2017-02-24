Pasadena man suspected of burglarizin...

Pasadena man suspected of burglarizing Rancho Cucamonga Starbucks

RANCHO CUCAMONGA >> A Pasadena man was arrested early Sunday after being caught after-hours inside a Rancho Cucamonga Starbucks, states a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release. Arthur Trimble, 56, was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary and possession of burglary tools, according to sheriff's booking records.

