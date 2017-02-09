Pasadena legislator, latest to oppose 710 Freeway tunnel, introduces bill to kill project
Assemblymember Chris Holden answering questions from the media at press conference at South Pasadena Metro Gold Line Station Thursday, February 9, 2017. Holden and a coalition of city councilmembers, community leaders, and non-profit organizations gathered outside Mission Street Metro Station announced the introduction of Assembly Bill 287.
