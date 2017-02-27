Pasadena gives Flintridge Centera s prison reintegration program six months of funding
Jeff Bellissimo, a Program Specialist, talks with "returning community members" about Flintridge Center's apprenticeship preparation program during the Partners and Community Team Resource Fair at the Flintridge Center in Pasadena, CA., Thursday, February 16, 2017. Pasadena will fund a reintegration program for the next six months while the Flintridge Center finds a replacement for a $170,000 grant expiring this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|3 hr
|actorvet
|4,517
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|9 hr
|Well Well
|21
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|19 hr
|BeenThereLostEver...
|39
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Feb 26
|OrderPhartse
|32,758
|Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08)
|Feb 25
|Escaped
|304
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 25
|Montgomery Loser
|51
|Warning about Dr. Donald Hoagland (Apr '11)
|Feb 24
|Barney
|14
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC