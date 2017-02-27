Pasadena gives Flintridge Centera s prison reintegration program six months of funding

Jeff Bellissimo, a Program Specialist, talks with "returning community members" about Flintridge Center's apprenticeship preparation program during the Partners and Community Team Resource Fair at the Flintridge Center in Pasadena, CA., Thursday, February 16, 2017. Pasadena will fund a reintegration program for the next six months while the Flintridge Center finds a replacement for a $170,000 grant expiring this week.

