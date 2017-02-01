Pasadena 2017 Black History Celebrations Announced

Celebrate Black History 2017 in Pasadena by attending the parade and other special events, lectures and activities beginning Saturday, February 4, through Sunday, March 19, 2017. The City and volunteer Black History Parade & Festival Planning Committee will present a full schedule of events in celebration of the achievements by black Americans and in recognition of African-Americans in U.S. History.

