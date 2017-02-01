Pasadena 2017 Black History Celebrati...

Pasadena 2017 Black History Celebrations Announced

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena/San Gabriel Valley Journal News

Celebrate Black History 2017 in Pasadena by attending the parade and other special events, lectures and activities beginning Saturday, February 4, through Sunday, March 19, 2017. The City and volunteer Black History Parade & Festival Planning Committee will present a full schedule of events in celebration of the achievements by black Americans and in recognition of African-Americans in U.S. History.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena/San Gabriel Valley Journal News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ... 1 hr telling it straight 1
Montebello Has A New Interim Fire Chief 1 hr Dirty Politics 2
Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod... 1 hr Former Member 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr white girls 20,804
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr Trojan 32,723
News Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09) 20 hr Spyder 284
News Confidence in PUSD (Oct '08) 22 hr Michael Pacer 5
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC