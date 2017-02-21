Original Panda Inn in Pasadena isna t...

Original Panda Inn in Pasadena isna t going anywhere, but owners do want apartments all around it

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: LA Daily News

The first Panda Inn at 3488 East Foothill Blvd., in Pasadena is being remodeled and will close for a few months as part of the bigger project on the property. This photograph was taken on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Weird Al' still armed with wit - and an accordion 5 min Parden Pard 5
Chi Lites Record Child Trust Fund Fraud Theft 2 hr Chi Lites Story 1
News a Not My Presidenta s Daya protesters: a No ban... 3 hr spytheweb 4
News Arcadia's coyote trapping program stirs debate (Aug '10) 4 hr Steve C 50
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 13 hr WakPhartzs 32,754
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Feb 18 Sickly 36
News Shake-up in Planning Department raises question... (Aug '10) Feb 16 Elijah 37
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,050 • Total comments across all topics: 279,049,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC