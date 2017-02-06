One more! Terrance Lang Signs with th...

One more! Terrance Lang Signs with the Buffaloes

Another prospect has jumped to the good guys as Terrance Lang has joined the Buffaloes. A great recruiting get by Mike MacIntyre and company, and shows that persistence pays off.

