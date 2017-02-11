NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter da...

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter data used to evaluate landing sites for 2020 Mars Rover

At an international workshop this week about where NASA's next Mars rover should land, most of the information comes from a prolific spacecraft that's been orbiting Mars since 2006. Observations by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter provide the basis for evaluating eight candidate landing sites for the Mars 2020 rover mission.

