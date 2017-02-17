NASA's Dawn Mission finds Evidence fo...

NASA's Dawn Mission finds Evidence for Organic Material on Dwarf Planet Ceres

NASA's Dawn mission has found evidence for organic material on Ceres, a dwarf planet and the largest body in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists using the spacecraft's visible and infrared mapping spectrometer detected the material in and around a northern-hemisphere crater called Ernutet.

