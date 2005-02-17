NASA's Cassini spacecraft examines ice moon with a salty ocean, Saturn's Enceladus
On February 17th, 2005, NASA's Cassini spacecraft was making the first-ever close pass over Saturn's moon Enceladus as it worked through its detailed survey of the planet's icy satellites. Exciting, to be sure, just for the thrill of exploration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the...
|17 min
|secret Asian man
|7
|Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law!
|1 hr
|EVille Ed
|10
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|LookPhartce
|32,747
|a Mexican trump supporter
|14 hr
|secret Asian man
|1
|Arcadia's coyote trapping program stirs debate (Aug '10)
|Sat
|jdally
|48
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Sat
|Sickly
|36
|Shake-up in Planning Department raises question... (Aug '10)
|Feb 16
|Elijah
|37
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC