NASA's Cassini mission to Saturn inspires people of Earth

Although the motivation behind NASA's Cassini mission to Saturn was scientific, part of the planet's allure has long been in its undeniable physical beauty. Since Cassini arrived at Saturn in 2004, dramatic views from the spacecraft's imaging cameras - and other sensors that observe in infrared, ultraviolet and radio frequencies - have revealed the ringed planet and its moons in unprecedented detail for scientists to study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.