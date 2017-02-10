NASA, UCI reveal new details of Greenland Ice loss
Washington, Feb 10 : Less than a year after the first research flight kicked off NASA's Oceans Melting Greenland campaign last March, data from the new program are providing a dramatic increase in knowledge of how Greenland's ice sheet is melting from below. Two new research papers in the journal Oceanography use OMG observations to document how meltwater and ocean currents are interacting along Greenlands west coast and to improve seafloor maps used to predict future melting and subsequent sea level rise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|9 hr
|Truth B Told
|49
|Georgia pays $225K to settle lawsuit with anti-...
|14 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Feb 8
|Trojan
|32,729
|West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10)
|Feb 7
|ThoughtYoudWantTo...
|356
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Feb 7
|Sickly
|31
|Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08)
|Feb 6
|Karelon
|303
|Kristy Asher is located at 3145 Lombardy Rd. Pa...
|Feb 5
|Kristy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC