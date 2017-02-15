NASA studies Mt. Erebus Ice Caves to prepare for exploration of Icy Worlds in our Solar System
It's our planet's southernmost active volcano, reaching 12,448 feet above Ross Island in Antarctica. Temperatures at the surface are well below freezing most of the year, but that doesn't stop visits from scientists: Erebus is also one of the few volcanoes in the world with an exposed lava lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor...
|4 min
|SirPrize
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 min
|mexico
|20,830
|This Wonderful And Weird 1966 Renault R8 Got Sa...
|9 min
|Parden Pard
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|ShortPhartz
|32,743
|Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce...
|8 hr
|Bob
|3
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|20 hr
|Anita Bath
|50
|Will 'Two and a Half Men' end run with or witho... (Jan '15)
|Feb 14
|alex1407
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC