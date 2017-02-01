Monterey Park could become a sanctuary city
The Monterey Park city council discuss making the city a Sanctuary City during a special meeting at City Hall in Monterey Park, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. MONTEREY PARK >> The City Council could vote Feb. 15 to declare Monterey Park a sanctuary city, in effect directing local police to not use public resources to aid federal immigration agencies unless legally obligated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warning about Dr. Donald Hoagland (Apr '11)
|51 min
|a concerned mom
|13
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|Trojan
|32,723
|Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09)
|Wed
|Spyder
|284
|Confidence in PUSD (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Michael Pacer
|5
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Truth B Told
|48
|Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10)
|Jan 23
|mikexeznutz
|148
|Dr. Gott: Seeking way to clean digestive system (Jun '10)
|Jan 20
|healer
|10
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC