Monterey Park could become a sanctuary city

The Monterey Park city council discuss making the city a Sanctuary City during a special meeting at City Hall in Monterey Park, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. MONTEREY PARK >> The City Council could vote Feb. 15 to declare Monterey Park a sanctuary city, in effect directing local police to not use public resources to aid federal immigration agencies unless legally obligated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.