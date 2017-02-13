Metallica to play Rose Bowl and Petco Park, here's how to get tickets
The Bay Area metal band will play the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on July 29 and Petco Park in San Diego on Aug. 6 in support of the group's late 2016 release, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct." The openers for the two dates are Orange County's Avenged Sevenfold and France's Gojira.
