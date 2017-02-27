Meet Barbara Paulson, Iowa's Rocket Girl
Iowa is home to many important figures, but there is one who many people may not yet know. One Iowa woman wanted to reach a little higher when launching her career, becoming one of the nation's first space pioneers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|5 hr
|BeenThereLostEver...
|39
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|democrat
|20,857
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|6 hr
|Whoop there it is
|57
|dGo mnDaed lHoy riiSpt
|8 hr
|Theo
|3
|Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in...
|9 hr
|25or6to4
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Feb 26
|OrderPhartse
|32,758
|Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08)
|Feb 25
|Escaped
|304
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC