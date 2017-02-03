Man sought after hurling explosive into Old Pasadena Cheesecake Factory
PASADENA >> No one was hurt when a man threw some type of “homemade pyrotechnic device” into a Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Old Pasadena on Thursday evening, authorities said. The attacker remained at large following the incident, which took place just after 6 p.m. at the restaurant at 2 W. Colorado Blvd. , Pasadena police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warning about Dr. Donald Hoagland (Apr '11)
|22 hr
|a concerned mom
|13
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Trojan
|32,723
|Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09)
|Wed
|Spyder
|284
|Confidence in PUSD (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Michael Pacer
|5
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 1
|Truth B Told
|48
|Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10)
|Jan 23
|mikexeznutz
|148
|Dr. Gott: Seeking way to clean digestive system (Jun '10)
|Jan 20
|healer
|10
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC