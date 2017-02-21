Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom in 'Riverdale' Season 1, Episode 5 -- 'Heart of Darkness'

The "Heart of Darkness" episode takes viewers inside the world of the Blossom family as they prepare to say goodbye to Cheryl's late twin brother, Jason Blossom, with a memorial service. "Her parents and her have a very terrible relationship that you see in [Episode] 5," Madelaine Petsch told AccessHollywood.com, when we spoke to her during the Television Critics Association Winter Tour earlier this year in Pasadena, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Access Hollywood.