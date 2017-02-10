L.A. community plans languished for y...

L.A. community plans languished for years. Now they're an unlikely issue in the March election

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Eleven years ago, Los Angeles officials invited residents of San Pedro to help rewrite their neighborhood's community plan, which spells out where new housing and other amenities would be allowed. Dozens took part in the effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Robello 20,833
Why doesn,t the news media cover the Dakota pi... 2 hr ThomasA 2
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA 2 hr Det Harry Callaha... 8
News Shake-up in Planning Department raises question... (Aug '10) 13 hr Elijah 37
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 22 hr ShortPhartz 32,743
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Wed Anita Bath 50
News Will 'Two and a Half Men' end run with or witho... (Jan '15) Feb 14 alex1407 2
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,963 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC