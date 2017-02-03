Knights Inn Motel on Blackstone Avenue to become a Super 8
The Knights Inn Motel on Blackstone Avenue was sold Jan. 13 for an undisclosed price and will undergo renovations and a name change to a Super 8 motel. The property, located at 4061 N. Blackstone Ave., was purchased by a family that owns a hotel on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, according to Stumpf and Co .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warning about Dr. Donald Hoagland (Apr '11)
|Thu
|a concerned mom
|13
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Trojan
|32,723
|Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09)
|Wed
|Spyder
|284
|Confidence in PUSD (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Michael Pacer
|5
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 1
|Truth B Told
|48
|Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10)
|Jan 23
|mikexeznutz
|148
|Dr. Gott: Seeking way to clean digestive system (Jun '10)
|Jan 20
|healer
|10
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC