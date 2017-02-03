Knights Inn Motel on Blackstone Avenu...

Knights Inn Motel on Blackstone Avenue to become a Super 8

2017-02-03

The Knights Inn Motel on Blackstone Avenue was sold Jan. 13 for an undisclosed price and will undergo renovations and a name change to a Super 8 motel. The property, located at 4061 N. Blackstone Ave., was purchased by a family that owns a hotel on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, according to Stumpf and Co .

