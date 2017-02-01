Killer in triple-fatal Pasadena AK-47...

Killer in triple-fatal Pasadena AK-47 rampage sentenced to 181 years behind bars

PASADENA >> A Pasadena man who fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, her father and a neighbor, then opened fire on a responding police officer during a 2014 assault-weapon rampage will spend the rest of his life in state prison after receiving a sentence of nearly two centuries Wednesday, authorities said. John Izeal Smith, 46, received a sentence of 181 years to life in state prison in the Burbank branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court, in connection with the Jan. 12, 2014, triple-murder in the 1700 block of North Summit Avenue , Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office spokesman Greg Risling said.

