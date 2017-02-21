Karrueche Files Restraining Order Against Chris Brown After Alleged Death Threats: Report

Karrueche Tran of 'Claws' poses in the green room during the TCA Turner Winter Press Tour 2017 Presentation at The Langham Resort on Jan. 14, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif. Chris Brown 's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran has reportedly filed a restraining order against the singer after allegedly receiving death threats from him.

