Karrueche Files Restraining Order Against Chris Brown After Alleged Death Threats: Report
Karrueche Tran of 'Claws' poses in the green room during the TCA Turner Winter Press Tour 2017 Presentation at The Langham Resort on Jan. 14, 2017 in Pasadena, Calif. Chris Brown 's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran has reportedly filed a restraining order against the singer after allegedly receiving death threats from him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man plucked from swollen Los Angeles River (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Broita Humanitarian
|22
|WANTED: LAPD seeks 3 men in brazen heist (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Snargaun of Lanca...
|4
|'Weird Al' still armed with wit - and an accordion
|2 hr
|Spot On
|7
|a Not My Presidenta s Daya protesters: a No ban...
|10 hr
|spytheweb
|4
|Arcadia's coyote trapping program stirs debate (Aug '10)
|11 hr
|Steve C
|50
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|WakPhartzs
|32,754
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Feb 18
|Sickly
|36
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC