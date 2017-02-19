Juno Jupiter Probe Won't Move into Sh...

Juno Jupiter Probe Won't Move into Shorter Orbit After All

Before the mission concludes, the Juno spacecraft will also explore Jupiter's far magnetotail, its southern magnetosphere, and its magnetopause. The Juno mission originally planned to complete more than 30 close flybys with an orbiting period of 14-days, but even if it continues the mission through July 2018, it can only make 12 close pass-bys due to its 53-day path.

