John Legend, Cynthia Erivo to perform Grammys' In Memoriam
In this Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, file photo, John Legend attends a photo call for WGN America's "Underground" at the CTAM portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif. The producer of the Grammy Awards said Legend and Broadway star Cynthia Erivo will perform during the show's In Memoriam segment on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
