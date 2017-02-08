Ita s not dry yet, Southern California, and more raina s on the way
Over a three-day period ending at 6 this morning, the storm now poised to clear out dropped as much as 1.97 inch of rain in Avalon and as little as trace amounts in Palmdale, according to a National Weather Service precipitation summary. Other significant L.A. County rainfall figures included 1.92 inch at Getty Center, 1.86 inch at Camp 9 in the San Gabriel Mountains, and 1.54 inch in Northridge.
