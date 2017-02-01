'Imposters' Stephen Bishop Talks Bravo's Newest Dark Comedy
Actors Stephen Bishop, Marianne Rendon and Parker Young of 'Imposters pose for a portrait in the NBCUniversal Press Tour portrait studio at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 17, 2017 in Pasadena, California. Stephen Bishop auditioned for a role on Bravo's scripted series "Imposters" drawn to the opportunity, but not knowing what to expect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ...
|1 hr
|telling it straight
|1
|Montebello Has A New Interim Fire Chief
|1 hr
|Dirty Politics
|2
|Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod...
|1 hr
|Former Member
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Trojan
|32,723
|Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09)
|20 hr
|Spyder
|284
|Confidence in PUSD (Oct '08)
|22 hr
|Michael Pacer
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC