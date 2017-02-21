How an Old Newspaperman Who Loved Flo...

How an Old Newspaperman Who Loved Flowers Created One of L.A.'s Most Beautiful Attractions

The building of the freeway system in the late '50s imposed a kind of sameness over a once vast and wide-open Southland, which a dwindling number of older Angelenos can still remember. Even though you and I are far too young to remember L.A. without them, just try to imagine how adventurous it must have been in pre-'60s Los Angeles when "traveling" from one end of L.A. County to the other really was traveling, taking an electric-car trip or a car ride out from say, Santa Monica to Pasadena or Palm Springs.

