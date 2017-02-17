Her Imports Debuts Four New Retail Locations, Making Quality Hair...
The largest virgin, Remy hair retailer in the U.S. is developing plans to open more than 100 retail locations worldwide by the end of 2019 ), a leading retailer of human hair extensions, today announced the launch of four retail locations in Boston, Hartford, San Antonio and Pasadena, CA. Her Imports now boasts 33 locations in the U.S., as well as an online store.
