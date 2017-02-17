Heavy rain, high winds lead to floodi...

Heavy rain, high winds lead to flooding, downed power lines, fallen...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Whittier Daily News

Muddy water from the Fish Fire burn area heads down Melcanyon Road in Duarte on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Communities across the San Gabriel Valley and Whittier area saw flooding, fallen trees and downed power lines Friday but no significant weather-related issues as heavy rains and winds hammered the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can an illegal immigrant have a baby in the US? 34 min Homeless Mexican 1
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 1 hr Eli3 35
News Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor... 6 hr tuba toofpaste 15
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 19 hr Nicepharts 32,745
News Shake-up in Planning Department raises question... (Aug '10) Thu Elijah 37
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Wed Anita Bath 50
News Will 'Two and a Half Men' end run with or witho... (Jan '15) Feb 14 alex1407 2
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,476 • Total comments across all topics: 278,973,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC