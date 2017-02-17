Heavy rain, high winds lead to flooding, downed power lines, fallen...
Muddy water from the Fish Fire burn area heads down Melcanyon Road in Duarte on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Communities across the San Gabriel Valley and Whittier area saw flooding, fallen trees and downed power lines Friday but no significant weather-related issues as heavy rains and winds hammered the region.
