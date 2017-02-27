Hearing continued for former Pasadena...

Hearing continued for former Pasadena activist who has spent 13 years ...

John Laurence Whitaker's 118th court appearance ended on a familiar note, as Orange County Superior Court Judge Patrick Donahue agreed to continue the 69-year-old defendant's pretrial hearing until September. Whitaker is a former Pasadena Unified School District volunteer who once bragged to schoolchildren of a career as a military hero that authorities say never happened.

