Headline News from PaymentsNews.com - February 24, 2017
Headline News is brought to you by Glenbrook Partners . Glenbrook provides payments strategy consulting and education services to payments professionals worldwide! Green Dot Gets Set for a Major Role in Payroll Cards As It Prepares to Swallow UniRush - Digital Transactions News - "Green Dot Corp.'s chief executive on Wednesday hailed the company's pending acquisition of UniRush LLC and hinted the Pasadena, Calif.-based prepaid card specialist may be on the prowl for more such transactions.
