Gray skies and rain on tap for Super Bowl weekend
Dale Ball of La Caada Flintridge and her dogs walk while in Pasadena on a rainy day last month. Weekend rainstorms are expected to dampen Southern California as football fans take their places in front of their television sets on Super Bowl Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warning about Dr. Donald Hoagland (Apr '11)
|17 hr
|a concerned mom
|13
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Trojan
|32,723
|Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09)
|Wed
|Spyder
|284
|Confidence in PUSD (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Michael Pacer
|5
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Truth B Told
|48
|Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10)
|Jan 23
|mikexeznutz
|148
|Dr. Gott: Seeking way to clean digestive system (Jun '10)
|Jan 20
|healer
|10
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC