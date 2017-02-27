Grand 1930s mansion comes with original murals and a fur vault
This lavish, nearly 20,000-square-foot residence in Pasadena most recently served as the headquarters of the San Gabriel Pomona Valley chapter of the Red Cross, but its history dates back to the 1920s and 1930s, when Pasadena was cementing its status as an ultra-wealthy enclave. The mansion, known as the John S. Cravens estate, is named for the man who commissioned it.
