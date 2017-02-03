Getting carried away by a surprising ...

Getting carried away by a surprising bird-watching day at a golf course

Saturday

Stepping down from the compost machine at the Dairy Creek Golf Course, a bird flitting from tree branch to the ground caught my attention. “That's a Say's phoebe,” said Karl, a quiet man with black glasses and a gentle demeanor.

