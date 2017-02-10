Geraldo Rivera quits Yale position ov...

Geraldo Rivera quits Yale position over college name change

15 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In this Jan. 16, 2015 file photo, Geraldo Rivera participates in "The Celebrity Apprentice" panel at the NBC 2015 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. Rivera said Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, on Twitter that he resigned from a voluntary position at Yale University after the school decided to change the name of a residential college that honors a slavery supporter.

