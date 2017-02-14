F80 Hypercar is LaFerrari-Inspired, H...

F80 Hypercar is LaFerrari-Inspired, Has Carbon Fiber Body and 1200HP Engine

Adriano Raeli, an Italian automotive designer, created the "F80" while studying in Pasadena, California. This hypercar pays homage to the futuristic aviation shapes, the human form, as well as the work of futurism-movement artists, including Umberto Boccioni.

