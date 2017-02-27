Emmy-winning actor Bill Paxton dies f...

Emmy-winning actor Bill Paxton dies from surgical complications, representative says

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

Actor Bill Paxton was a young boy in Fort Worth when President Kennedy made his fateful trip to Texas. He sat down recently at TCU to remember those days in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Sun OrderPhartse 32,758
News Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08) Sat Escaped 304
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Feb 25 Lucy21 37
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 25 Montgomery Loser 51
Warning about Dr. Donald Hoagland (Apr '11) Feb 24 Barney 14
News a Not My Presidenta s Daya protesters: a No ban... Feb 21 spytheweb 4
News Arcadia's coyote trapping program stirs debate (Aug '10) Feb 21 Steve C 50
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,190,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC