Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson looks at li...

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson looks at life inside prison boot camp in latest project

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

Dwayne Johnson accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 48th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson's project "Rock and a Hard Place" will premier on HBO March 27. Dwayne Johnson accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 48th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Metro Brown Line I-5 Frwy Bridge Overpass 1 hr Well Well 3
Review: Los Angeles Union Station 1 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 4
Trumppp protest 1 hr Jim 1
News LA cops fatally shoot man near CNN Hollywood af... 1 hr Pessimistic1 7
Warning about Dr. Donald Hoagland (Apr '11) 8 hr Barney 14
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Wed ResidentPhartx 32,756
News a Not My Presidenta s Daya protesters: a No ban... Feb 21 spytheweb 4
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,325 • Total comments across all topics: 279,111,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC