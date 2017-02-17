Due to concerns about engine, Juno to...

Due to concerns about engine, Juno to remain in elongated Jupiter orbit

When NASA sent a series of commands to the Juno spacecraft's main engine last October, the spacecraft did not respond properly: two helium check valves that play an important role in its firing opened sluggishly. Those commands had been sent in preparation for a burn of the spacecraft's Leros 1b engine, which would have brought Juno- a $1.1 billion mission to glean insights about Jupiter-into a significantly shorter orbital period around the gas giant.

