Device tossed in restaurant was 'glorified firecracker'
A Pasadena police investigator walks away past waiting patrons before the normal opening of the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Old Pasadena Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. A man dressed in black threw a homemade incendiary device into a crowded California restaurant Thursday at dinnertime, and when it ignited, panicked patrons abandoned their meals and knocked over chairs as they rushed for the exits.
Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
