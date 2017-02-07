Descanso Gardens blooms with Camellia & Tea Festival
Visitors walk through the Camellia Forest during the Camellia & Tea Festival at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge Feb. 11 and 12. Photo by Martha Benedict. Tickets: $9 adults, $6 seniors and students, $4 children 5-12 and free for children 4 and under, includes venue entrance.
