CoronaCorona's Santiago High band will play in 2018 Rose Parade
Santiago High School's band, seen in the L.A. County Fair in 2015, will be marching in the 2018 Rose Parade. The teal and silver of Corona's Santiago High School bands will be marching into living rooms on New Year's morning.
