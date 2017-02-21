Clive Standen goes from Holywood to H...

Clive Standen goes from Holywood to Hollywood North with 'Taken'

The 35-year-old actor was born in Holywood, Northern Ireland, and for the past four seasons has starred as Rollo in History Channel's Canada-Ireland co-production "Vikings." "After doing the 50 hours we've filmed so far I feel like I've become a useless almanac of Viking knowledge," said the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art grad.

