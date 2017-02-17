Cleanup efforts continue in wake of S...

Cleanup efforts continue in wake of SoCal soaking

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Pasadena Star-News

A tree toppled over onto a clothing store in the 1100 block of Green Street in Pasadena early Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, prompting authorities to red tag the building. Evacuation orders were lifted in Duarte Saturday morning as crews worked throughout the Southland to clean up mud and fallen trees, as well as repair massive sink holes, left in the wake of Friday's downpour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law! 23 min ThomasA 9
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr LookPhartce 32,747
News Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the... 1 hr spytheweb 5
a Mexican trump supporter 6 hr secret Asian man 1
News Montebello councilman wants to look at becoming... 6 hr tuba toofpaste 3
News Arcadia's coyote trapping program stirs debate (Aug '10) Sat jdally 48
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Sat Sickly 36
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,198 • Total comments across all topics: 279,005,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC