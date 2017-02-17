Chrissy Metz defends This Is Us co-star over his fat suit
Chrissy Metz explains why This Is Us producers cast a thin actor to play her heavy boyfriend on TV's This Is Us They play lovers who get together at a meeting for people struggling with their weight and self-esteem in NBC's hit sitcom, This Is Us. Now Chrissy Metz, who actually is a plus-sized actress, has spoken out in defense of her co-star Chris Sullivan, who was recently revealed to be wearing extra padding for the role.
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor...
|1 hr
|tuba toofpaste
|15
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Wondering
|20,837
|Why doesn,t the news media cover the Dakota pi...
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|Nicepharts
|32,745
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|19 hr
|jjssxx
|33
|Shake-up in Planning Department raises question... (Aug '10)
|Thu
|Elijah
|37
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Anita Bath
|50
