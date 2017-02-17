Chrissy Metz defends This Is Us co-st...

Chrissy Metz defends This Is Us co-star over his fat suit

Chrissy Metz explains why This Is Us producers cast a thin actor to play her heavy boyfriend on TV's This Is Us They play lovers who get together at a meeting for people struggling with their weight and self-esteem in NBC's hit sitcom, This Is Us. Now Chrissy Metz, who actually is a plus-sized actress, has spoken out in defense of her co-star Chris Sullivan, who was recently revealed to be wearing extra padding for the role.

