Casual Concepts Flip in Pasadena as The Stand Steps in for TLT Food
Growing fast casual brand The Stand is expanding, this time taking over the former TLT Food space in Pasadena. It's a truncated run for the former food truck brick and mortar, and will make for a quick flip by the Stand team.
