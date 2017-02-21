Brian Ray Premieres New Version of Neil Young's "Cinnamon Girl"
Today, GuitarPlayer.com presents the exclusive premiere of Brian Ray 's new version of Neil Young's "Cinnamon Girl"-with a touch of Buffalo Springfield's "Mr. Soul" thrown in. The track is part of a Ray's new "Here for You" digital single that Steven Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records will release on February 24. Ray has been a guitarist in Paul McCartney's band since 2002, and he had quite a career before that; he was Etta James' musical director for several years and co-writer of the Smokey Robinson hit "One Heartbeat."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar Player.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the...
|46 min
|spytheweb
|48
|Lash Larue
|1 hr
|Shopping Around
|1
|Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants
|2 hr
|USA-1
|8
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|2 hr
|Planter
|18
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|ResidentPhartx
|32,756
|a Not My Presidenta s Daya protesters: a No ban...
|Tue
|spytheweb
|4
|Arcadia's coyote trapping program stirs debate (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Steve C
|50
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC