Bradshaw's NFL secrets
Terry Bradshaw says Lady Gaga can't mess up Super Bowl show because she'll be 'lip syncing' Fox NFL Sunday analyst Terry Bradshaw speaks during the TCA presentations in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 11, 2017. Former NFL quarterback and now-Fox NFL Sunday co-host Terry Bradshaw told Fox News at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, that being at any NFL game you witness a lot more than the camera can capture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|47 min
|Turk
|818
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|1 hr
|Angel Gabriel
|30
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|1 hr
|Angel Gabriel
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Angel Gabriel
|20,808
|Monrovia police and city battle over contract -... (Mar '08)
|21 hr
|Monrovia citizen
|9
|Warning about Dr. Donald Hoagland (Apr '11)
|Thu
|a concerned mom
|13
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Feb 2
|Trojan
|32,723
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC